Phreesia (PHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Phreesia has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $851.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $79,468.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 747,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,882.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 580.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after purchasing an additional 260,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

