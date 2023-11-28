POINT Biopharma Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 9,344 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average daily volume of 5,648 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNT opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. Research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

