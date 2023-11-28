Powell Industries (POWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 33.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 84.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POWL

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.