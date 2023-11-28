Powell Industries (POWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Powell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.
Institutional Trading of Powell Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on POWL
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Industries
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.