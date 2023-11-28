Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

LYV stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $17,850,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

