Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Delek US Trading Down 0.8 %

DK stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delek US by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,099,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.