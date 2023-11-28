Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the construction company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 364,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 419,657 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,788,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,067,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell bought 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,856.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell purchased 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,016.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

