Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

SON stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

