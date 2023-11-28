Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $941,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

