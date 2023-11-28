Raymond James Weighs in on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report released on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings of $9.78 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 4.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.11%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
