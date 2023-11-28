Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Shares Up 12.5%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 51,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 54,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Reborn Coffee Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reborn Coffee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Reborn Coffee as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

