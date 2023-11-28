Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) recently:

11/13/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

11/10/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

