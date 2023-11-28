Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $359.00 to $364.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $347.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $389.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $373.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $380.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/16/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $359.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/4/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $456.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $343.00 to $348.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $350.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.89 and its 200 day moving average is $350.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

