Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LiqTech International (LIQT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT):

11/26/2023 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 0.2 %

LIQT stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. LiqTech International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

