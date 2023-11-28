RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

RediShred Capital Price Performance

CVE:KUT opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.46. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$58.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.17.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

