RediShred Capital Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

RediShred Capital Price Performance

RediShred Capital stock opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.17. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.46.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

