RediShred Capital Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (CVE:KUT)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUTFree Report) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

RediShred Capital Price Performance

RediShred Capital stock opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.17. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.46.

About RediShred Capital

(Get Free Report)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.