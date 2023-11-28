Rent the Runway (RENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect Rent the Runway to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Rent the Runway has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rent the Runway to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have commented on RENT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $31,828.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,501,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,213.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 99,873 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $81,895.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 804,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $31,828.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,501,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,792 shares of company stock worth $284,797. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

