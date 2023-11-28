Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Conifex Timber Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conifex Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.02). Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of C$38.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, CIBC raised Conifex Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of CFF opened at C$0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.06. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$0.59 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

