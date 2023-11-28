Reviewing Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) & Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli N/A N/A N/A Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -12.24% -17.60% -11.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli N/A N/A N/A $1,335.70 9.21 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $30.43 million 0.85 -$5.68 million ($0.59) -6.95

This table compares Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Kilchberg, Switzerland.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

