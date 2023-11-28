Reviewing ECARX (ECX) and Its Competitors

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ECARX to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECARX and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -5.89 ECARX Competitors $1.75 billion $40.16 million 7.82

ECARX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 408 1863 3162 85 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECARX and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.51%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 12.44%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -364.19% -214.10% -18.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECARX peers beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

