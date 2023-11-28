RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $319.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RH

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 0.5 %

RH stock opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Free Report

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.