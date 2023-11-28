Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.34 Million Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

