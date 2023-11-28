Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,312 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after buying an additional 1,477,911 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,516,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,587,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after buying an additional 433,376 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTCT stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

