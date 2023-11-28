Robert D. Ferris Sells 2,600 Shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $19,110.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VirTra Stock Performance

VTSI opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. VirTra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Get VirTra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of VirTra in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VirTra in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VirTra by 32.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VirTra by 303.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in VirTra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.