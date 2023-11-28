Rocco F. Tarasi III Sells 1,000 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

