Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. 780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Rock Tech Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.32.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

