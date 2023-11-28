Rogers Sugar (RSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.25 million, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.41.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

