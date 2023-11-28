Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to be issuing its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.0 %

RY opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

