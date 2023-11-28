RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,708 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RPC Price Performance

RES stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About RPC



RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

