Rubicon Technologies (RBT) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) is one of 427 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rubicon Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technologies $675.39 million -$281.77 million -0.68 Rubicon Technologies Competitors $1.97 billion $232.43 million 0.46

Rubicon Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technologies. Rubicon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

56.3% of Rubicon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Rubicon Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rubicon Technologies has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technologies -8.13% N/A -27.60% Rubicon Technologies Competitors -71.12% -43.63% -8.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rubicon Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rubicon Technologies Competitors 2035 13732 27825 710 2.61

Rubicon Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 298.58%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Rubicon Technologies peers beat Rubicon Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. In addition, the company offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

