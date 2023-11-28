Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 227.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sapiens International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 653.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 176,934 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 22.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Sapiens International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading

