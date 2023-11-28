Seagen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 31,405 put options on the company. This is an increase of 94% compared to the typical volume of 16,195 put options.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $214.42 on Tuesday. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.51. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.85.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seagen

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $371,511.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,646,329.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,887 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,710. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 196.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.