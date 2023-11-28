Seagen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 31,405 put options on the company. This is an increase of 94% compared to the typical volume of 16,195 put options.
Seagen Price Performance
Shares of SGEN opened at $214.42 on Tuesday. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.51. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.85.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $371,511.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,646,329.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,887 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,710. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Seagen
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 196.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
