SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and SEALSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SEALSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -3,662.39% -7,017.74% -122.29% SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SEALSQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 2.55 -$19.75 million ($134.04) -0.01 SEALSQ $23.20 million 0.34 $5.77 million N/A N/A

SEALSQ has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

SEALSQ beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries. SEALSQ Corp was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland. SEALSQ Corp is a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding AG.

