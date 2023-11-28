SentinelOne (S) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.28. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $775,480.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $775,480.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,643.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,214. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

