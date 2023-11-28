Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading Up 1.4%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.74. 150,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 99,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Sernova Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$224.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.