Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.34

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.34 and traded as high as $11.99. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 36,883 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SHBI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shore Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $391.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

