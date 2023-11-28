Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $84.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $553,494.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,879,519 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

