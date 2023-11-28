Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

