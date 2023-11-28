Skillsoft (SKIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.00) per share for the quarter. Skillsoft has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $141.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.88 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. On average, analysts expect Skillsoft to post $-18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skillsoft stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skillsoft from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Peter Schmitt purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $77,442 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

