SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, December 14th

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, December 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCJY opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $11.18.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SLC Agrícola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

