Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) will post its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.5 %

Snowflake stock opened at $170.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.28 and a 200 day moving average of $163.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,772 shares of company stock worth $16,146,283. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

