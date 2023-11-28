Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) vs. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Head to Head Analysis

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.85% 77.74% 5.01%

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 0 6 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sotherly Hotels and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $105.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.03 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 3.24 $128.99 million $3.84 25.53

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

