SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JNK stock opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

