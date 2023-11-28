S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

