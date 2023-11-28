Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,869 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 2,857 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

