Stock Traders Buy High Volume of The GEO Group Call Options (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,806 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,348 call options.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,235,000 after buying an additional 1,657,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,173,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 360,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

