Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lyft Call Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 90,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average daily volume of 42,355 call options.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,069 shares of company stock worth $447,324 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 87.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

