Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,888 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,184% compared to the average volume of 214 put options.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.80 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,141.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,836,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

