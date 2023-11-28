StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NKTR opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

