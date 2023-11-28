StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

