StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

FENG opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

